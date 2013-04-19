By Lisa Richwine
| April 19
April 19 Cable news channel CNN saw a big spike
in ratings as viewers kept tuned to its coverage of the Boston
Marathon bombing, even after an embarrassing mistake in which it
claimed a suspect was taken into custody earlier in the week.
Viewership on Time Warner-owned CNN nearly doubled
from the previous week, from the first news of the bombings that
killed three people at the race's finish line to the start of a
manhunt for two suspects.
CNN's Monday-to-Thursday audience jumped by 194 percent,
according to Nielsen data provided by Horizon Media, to an
average of 1 million viewers throughout an entire day.
That enabled CNN to leap over Comcast Corp's
MSNBC, which had led CNN by an average of 18,000 viewers before
the bombings. Both trailed ratings leader News Corp's
Fox News Channel, whose audience increased by 48 percent to an
average of 1.6 million viewers.
"CNN, despite its ratings woes, is still a destination
network for the light and casual news viewers," said Horizon
Media analyst Brad Adgate. "They have been around longer than
anyone else."
On Wednesday, CNN made a major mistake when it wrongly
reported that authorities had a bombing suspect in custody. A
CNN spokeswoman said the information was based on three credible
sources and was changed as soon as sources provided new
information.
The error was skewered by social media comments and comedian
Jon Stewart on the "Daily Show."
Despite the criticism, CNN's ratings increased by about
263,000 viewers from Wednesday to Thursday. On Thursday, when
law enforcement officials released photos and videos of the two
suspects, CNN's audience averaged 1.2 million people.
"CNN is everyone's whipping boy," said Rick Edmonds, media
business analyst at the Poynter Institute. "They took quite a
drubbing from Jon Stewart. That mistake is only really important
to those of us who cover the media. CNN still has a pretty
strong reputation when it comes to the news."
Crisis coverage typically boosts networks. The Boston
bombing turned into a multiday drama still playing out with a
suspect on the loose, said Roberto Suro, professor of journalism
at the University of Southern California's Annenberg School.
"It's a great TV story," he said. "The image of seeing a
fabled American city in the midst of this huge paramilitary
operation is just really gripping."
But the viewership bump is typically short-lived,
evaporating as soon as the drama ends. "When news recedes, the
viewership drops," he said. "This will end sooner or later and
people will go back to their old news-viewing habits."
With one suspect still at large, U.S. broadcast networks
ramped up their schedule with added programs while police
continued searching for one of the two bombing suspects.
The networks shifted between their usual daytime coverage
and broke in with specials that sometimes lasted a half hour or
more. ABC, NBC and CBS scheduled specials for Friday night.
Comcast's NBC is set to air a one-hour "Rock Center with
Brian Williams" from Boston. NBC also said it would broadcast
its "Weekend Today" show with hosts Lester Holt and Erica Hill
from the city.
Walt Disney Co's ABC sent "20/20" host Elizabeth
Vargas to Boston to anchor a one-hour special, and will
broadcast its late night news program "Nightline" from Boston.
CBS Corp, which broke away during the day for special
reports with prime time anchor Scott Pelley, said it would
extend its 6:30 p.m. "Evening News with Scott Pelley" to an hour
and added a one-hour special, "CBS News Special Report: Boston
Bombers."