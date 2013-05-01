BOSTON May 1 U.S. officials on Wednesday
identified and charged three new suspects they accused of
interfering with the investigation into last month's fatal
bombing at the Boston Marathon, according to court papers.
Authorities charged two men, Azamat Tazhayakov and Dias
Kadyrbayev, with conspiracy to obstruct justice by throwing away
a backpack containing fireworks and a laptop computer belonging
to Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, one of two brothers suspected of carrying
out the April 15 attack.
U.S. prosecutors also charged a third man, Robel Phillipos,
with making false statements to investigators, according to
documents filed in federal court.
