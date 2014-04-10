April 9 Russia declined several FBI requests for
more information on Boston Marathon bombing suspect Tamerlan
Tsarnaev two years before the deadly 2013 attack, the New York
Times reported on Wednesday, citing an unpublished U.S.
government review.
The information, including a telephone call in which
Tsarnaev and his mother discussed Islamic jihad, would probably
have prompted harsher scrutiny of the suspect, the paper said.
"They found that the Russians did not provide all the
information that they had on him back then, and based on
everything that was available, the FBI did all that it could," a
senior U.S. official familiar with the review said, according to
the paper.
The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Two Chechen brothers, Tamerlan and his younger brother
Dzhokhar, are suspected of planting pressure-cooker bombs near
the race's finish line last April 15 in an attack that killed
three people and wounded more than 260.
Tamerlan died after a gunfight with police while the younger
brother is awaiting trial on charges that could lead to the
death penalty if he is convicted.
The new report, authored by the inspector general of the
Office of Intelligence Community, has not been made public,
though U.S. lawmakers are to be briefed on it on Thursday, the
Times said.
This latest review comes after a March congressional report
outlined what it called "missed opportunities" that could have
prevented the attack.
That March report investigated the U.S. probe of Tamerlan
Tsarnaev after a 2011 warning to the Federal Bureau of
Investigation by Russian authorities that he had become
radicalized and might return to Russia to join extremist groups
there.
After the Russian warning, a task force of federal, state
and local authorities launched an investigation that included
checks of government databases and interviews with Tsarnaev and
his parents. It found no evidence of terrorist activity.
But after an initial FBI probe in Boston, Russian officials
refused several requests for additional information they had on
Tsarnaev, although, at the time, U.S. law enforcement officials
viewed him as a greater threat to Russia, the Times reported.
The new report found that Russians shared intelligence with
the FBI only after the bombing attack, such as the telephone
conversation about Islamic jihad.
"Had they known what the Russians knew they probably would
have been able to do more under our investigative guidelines,
but would they have uncovered the plot? That's very hard to
say," the Times reported a senior U.S. official as saying.
Boston-area FBI agents who investigated the Russian
intelligence in 2011 could have conducted more interviews and
should take steps to better share information with local and
state agencies, the report says, according to the Times.
