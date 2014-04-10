(Adds details from report, background)
By Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON, April 10 Information that may have
intensified U.S. scrutiny of Boston Marathon bombing suspect
Tamerlan Tsarnaev fell through the cracks in communications
among U.S. law enforcement agencies and between the United
States and Russia, according to a U.S. report released on
Thursday.
The report, conducted by inspectors general of various U.S.
intelligence agencies, found that the United States was alerted
by Russia in 2011 that Tsarnaev might pose a threat. But the
case was later closed because the FBI found no link between
Tsarnaev and terrorism.
Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, two Chechen brothers who
lived in the Boston area, are suspected of planting
pressure-cooker bombs near the race's finish line last April 15
in an attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260.
Tamerlan Tsarnaev died after a gunfight with police while he
and his brother were trying to flee Boston several days after
the attack. His younger brother is awaiting trial on charges
that could lead to the death penalty if he is convicted.
After receiving information from Russia in March 2011 that
Tamerlan Tsarnaev was an adherent of radical Islam, the FBI sent
two letters to Russian intelligence officials requesting more
information.
The report "found no documentation or other information that
the Russian intelligence agency responded to either letter prior
to the bombings."
The inspectors general report also found that the FBI agent
tasked with assessing Tsarnaev's threat to national security did
not contact local law enforcement, visit the mosque he attended,
or interview the suspect's wife or friends.
The report, on which members of Congress were briefed on
Thursday, was conducted by inspectors general of the CIA and the
Departments of Justice and Homeland Security. The agencies
recommended that the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security
clarify their procedures in investigating terrorism.
The report also recommended that the FBI establish a
procedure for sharing information about potential threats with
local and state law enforcement partners.
A similar recommendation came out of a report on the bombing
that was issued in late March by the U.S. House of
Representatives Homeland Security Committee, which said a
"greater sharing of information might have altered the course of
events."
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Peter Cooney)