By Scott Malone
BOSTON, April 26 Boston Marathon bombing suspect
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has been moved to a prison at Fort Devens,
Massachusetts, from the hospital where he had been held since
his arrest by police a week ago, the U.S. Marshals Service said
on Friday.
The 19-year-old ethnic Chechen, who was badly wounded in an
overnight shootout last week with police hours after authorities
released pictures of him and his older brother, also a suspect,
had previously been held at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical
Center, where some of the victims were also being treated.
Tsarnaev's older brother, 26-year-old Tamerlan, died in the
shootout.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on Monday was charged with the April 15
bombing, which killed three and wounded 264 at the finish line
of the Boston Marathon.
"The U.S. Marshals Service confirms that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
has been transported from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical
Center and is now confined at the Bureau of Prisons facility FMC
Devens at Ft. Devens, Mass.," said U.S. Marshals Service
spokesman Drew Wade.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)