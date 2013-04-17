UPDATE 2-China Feb producer inflation fastest in nearly 9 years as commodities surge
* China producer inflation quickens to fastest since Sept 2008
April 17 Boston Marathon bomb investigators believe they have identified a suspect from security video taken before the blasts that shows a man depositing a bag on the street where one of the explosions took place and walking away, CNN and the Boston Globe reported on Wednesday, both citing an unnamed source.
Reuters was unable to immediately confirm the reports. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* China producer inflation quickens to fastest since Sept 2008
* China producer inflation quickens to fastest since Sept 2008
March 8 U.S. electronics chain RadioShack Corp filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday for the second time in a little over two years, faced with a challenging retail environment and an unsatisfying partnership with wireless provider Sprint Corp.