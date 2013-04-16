WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano said on Tuesday there was no indication that the bomb blasts in Boston, which killed three people and wounded more than 150, were part of a broader plot.

Napolitano said that "out of an abundance of caution" the authorities would keep increased security measures - seen and unseen - in place at transportation hubs.

She urged the American public to remain vigilant and to immediately report any signs of suspicious activity to local law enforcement officials. (Reporting by Deborah Charles and Tabassum Zakaria; editing by Christopher Wilson)