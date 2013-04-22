By Colleen Jenkins and Tim Gaynor
| WEST, Texas, April 22
WEST, Texas, April 22 The only one of four
schools in a Texas town to escape damage from a deadly
fertilizer plant blast reopened on Monday with hugs for students
and parents, as some residents expressed frustration they had
not been allowed to return to damaged homes.
Fourteen people were killed and some 200 injured in the huge
explosions at the West Fertilizer Co. facility that supplied
agricultural chemicals and fertilizer to area farmers.
The cause of what is assumed to be an industrial accident
has not been determined, although the facility stored liquid
anhydrous ammonia fertilizer in huge tanks and ammonium nitrate
in dry form. Both are considered hazardous materials that could
ignite under certain conditions.
A line of cars and trucks swept around West Elementary
School as parents kissed their children and hugged their
teachers, on the first day of school since the explosion.
"It's the first step, but getting back going again, some
normalcy for our staff and faculty's lives and our kids lives,
it's a huge milestone," said Marty Crawford, West Independent
School District Superintendent.
The devastating explosion destroyed the intermediate school
closest to the fertilizer plant and badly damaged the high
school, Crawford said. He did not say the condition of the
fourth campus, the middle school.
Over the weekend, volunteers built three temporary
classrooms at the elementary school, which has 400 students,
readying them for an additional 300 students. Efforts to settle
them included putting teddy bears on desks and names on their
lockers.
Stephanie Cunningham said she had mixed feelings about
letting go of her three children, who are kindergarten, 4th and
6th graders.
"The kids feel like it's getting back to normal I'm kinda
glad and kinda sad that they're already going back," she said,
chatting through the window of her car in a long line of
vehicles rolling up to the school. "I wasn't ready to let them
go away from me yet."
Parents Chuck and Lee Smith, dropped off their 12-year-old
daughter and their neighbor's daughter, and were walking back
home on the tree-lined street.
"They need to be here, to be with their friends, hug 'em,
cry and laugh, and do that kind of stuff," said Lee. "The
stories they'll tell!" said Chuck. "She (their 12-year-old
daughter?) was at church when it happened and the acoustic
ceiling collapsed on their class room. It scared 'em all, and
they all came running out."
Nearly five days after the blast, some residents who live
closest to the plant were growing frustrated that they had not
been allowed back home to check out their property.
Bill Killough, 76, said he had checkbooks, medication and
guns sitting out where he had left them after fleeing his home
in a hurry.
"They don't care. Don't care," he said, referring to federal
authorities who he believes are calling the shots here.
"There's no reason why they can't escort" residents in to
get their belongings, he said.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and
Explosives, is among a host of state and federal agencies on the
scene investigating and providing other services.
The explosion at the privately owned West Fertilizer Co
retail facility gutted a 50-unit apartment complex, demolished
about 50 houses and battered a nursing home and several schools.
Dozens more homes were reported damaged.
A reporter allowed into the evacuated blast zone on Sunday
said the roof was torn off the apartment complex. Large chunks
of concrete hurled from the plant littered the complex grounds
hundreds of yards (meters) away, and a basketball court was
unrecognizable except for the toppled goals, according to a pool
report.
Most of the 14 dead were paramedics or volunteer
firefighters who responded to an initial call to put out a fire
and were presumed killed in the explosion 20 minutes after the
blaze. Names of four firefighters killed in the blast were
released on Sunday.
(Reporting by Tim Gaynor and Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Greg
McCune and Andrew Hay)