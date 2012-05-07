BRIEF-Sm energy reports Q4 GAAP loss per share of $2.20
* SM Energy reports 2016 results and 2017 operating plan: driving growth from top tier assets
WASHINGTON May 7 The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Wednesday on a bipartisan deal to renew the U.S. Export-Import Bank for three years, a House leadership aide said on Monday.
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, a Virginia Republican, and House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, reached the deal on Friday, signaling a likely end to months of uncertainty over the future of the government bank.
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Bill Trott)
* SM Energy reports 2016 results and 2017 operating plan: driving growth from top tier assets
* Have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 7.9 million shares at price of c$1.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Columbia Banking System appoints hadley s. Robbins interim CEO