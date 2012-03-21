* Broad business support for renewing bank's charter
* Republicans accused of providing cover for Tea Party
conservatives
WASHINGTON, March 20 Republicans in the U.S.
Senate on Tuesday blocked efforts to force a vote on renewing
the nearly 80-year-old U.S. Export-Import Bank's charter for
four more years, despite broad business support for the measure.
Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid accused Republicans of
providing cover for conservative "Tea Party extremists" in the
House of Representatives, who oppose renewing the bank's charter
or raising its current lending cap.
"Once again, Republicans are manufacturing a fight instead
of working with Democrats on bipartisan solutions to create
jobs. Reauthorizing the Export-Import Bank is something that has
always been done on a broad, bipartisan basis," Reid said in a
statement.
The Eximbank is the official credit agency of the United
States. It provides direct loans and other credit assistance to
help U.S. manufacturers make sales in markets considered too
risky by private banks.
It has helped Boeing, its biggest customer and the United
States' largest exporter, sell more than 460 commercial aircraft
over the past three years.
The bank's temporary charter expires on May 31, requiring
congressional action to keep the bank going.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said he supported
renewal of the bank's charter and predicted quick approval if
senators were allowed to vote on it separately.
But he urged Republicans to oppose Democratic efforts to add
Eximbank renewal to a bill passed by the House of
Representatives to help small businesses raise capital.
"If we add the Eximbank to it, we only delay the passage of
this bipartisan jobs bill and we send it back to the House and
we don't know how they feel about the Exim extension," McConnell
said on the Senate floor.
The Senate provision would renew the Eximbank's charter for
four years and raise its lending cap to $140 billion, from $100
billion.
House Republican leaders have proposed an alternative bill
that would renew the bank's charter until June 1, 2013, and
raise the credit ceiling to $113 billion. Eximbank President
Fred Hochberg has called that approach inadequate.
The conservative Republican group, Club for Growth, opposes
reauthorizing the bank, which it says is an unnecessary
government intrusion in the marketplace and puts taxpayer funds
at risk.
A senior Democratic aide said members of his party were
surprised that Republicans lined up against the bank amendment,
saying Democrats had expected it to be added to the House small
business bill, making the measure far more palatable.
A senior Republican aide denied that Senate Republicans were
providing cover for Tea Party conservatives in the House. He
noted that McConnell had offered to bring up the bank amendment
as a free standing bill as early as Wednesday.
Eximbank supporters still hold out hope the two chambers can
reach a deal before lawmakers before the end of March, when
lawmakers will leave on a two-week recess.
Bank officials have warned they could have to stop issuing
new loans or credit guarantees in coming weeks because they are
already bumping up against the $100 billion credit ceiling.
They also defended their lending record, saying they have
experienced very few defaults and have actually made money for
the U.S. Treasury in recent years.
(Reporting By Doug Palmer and Tom Ferraro)