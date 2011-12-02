WASHINGTON Dec 2 The U.S. Export-Import Bank,
which helps big exporters such as Boeing and Caterpillar make
foreign sales, might have to stop operations unless Congress
raises its $100 billion "exposure cap," U.S. government and
business officials said on Friday.
Current law limits the amount of credit exposure the bank
can hold to $100 billion. In recent years, the bank has been
funding new projects faster than old loans have been repaid.
"If we don't get an increase in the exposure cap, we will
reach our limit in the next few months at the current pace of
operation," Phil Cogan, a spokesman for Ex-Im, told Reuters.
John Hardy, president of the Coalition for Employment
through Exports, told reporters he hoped Congress would raise
the cap as part of an omnibus spending bill lawmakers are
trying to pass in coming weeks.
"We're literally talking a matter of days at this point
before this matter is addressed," Hardy said, but added it was
difficult to predict what Congress would do.
Cogan said it was unclear whether legislation to
reauthorize the bank and lift the exposure cap would be
included in the omnibus bill.
Ex-Im provides direct loans and loan guarantees to support
U.S. exports. The global financial crisis increased demand for
its loans and guarantees as other sources of financing were
squeezed.
The bank is also playing a big role in helping President
Barack Obama's administration meet its goal of doubling exports
by the end of 2014.
Ex-Im approved more than $32 billion in total
authorizations in the 2011 fiscal year, blowing past the
previous record of $24.5 billion in 2010.
The bank earned a profit of about $700 million on its
fiscal 2011 operation and historically has a default rate of
less than 2 percent, which it has been able to cover out of the
revenues it collects, Cogan said.
The bank's latest reauthorization expired on Sept. 30, but
it has been kept operating as part of a continuing resolution
to fund government programs through Dec. 16.
A bill in the House of Representatives would raise the
exposure cap to $160 billion over the next four years, while a
similar bill in the Senate put the limit at $140 billion.
But in the aftermath of the fierce summer debate over
raising the debt ceiling, conservative Republicans have pushed
for a cap of less than $140 billion.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Peter Cooney)