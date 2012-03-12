* US exports to grow by 450,000 bpd by 2015
* Weak local demand, cheap shale oil behind increase
* Competition with Brazilian refiners likely in three years
By Selam Gebrekidan and Kristen Hays
San Diego, Calif March 12 U.S. net exports
of oil products will likely double in the coming three years as
the country's refiners ramp up output while local demand wanes,
research firm Wood Mackenzie said on Monday.
The nation's net trade surplus for refined fuels - exports
minus imports - will increase by about 450,000 barrels-per-day
in 2015, the firm said addressing the the annual meeting of the
American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers in San Diego,
California.
The United States became a net exporter of refined products
last year for the first time since 1949, after it shipped out
439,000 bpd more fuel than it imported, according to the U.S.
Energy Department.
This followed a large dip in domestic consumption of
gasoline and distillates as fuel efficiency improved in the
country's vehicle fleet, renewable fuels expanded their market
share and the nation's economy suffered under the recession.
The rising exports have attracted criticism this election
year as gasoline prices climbed to a winter record high and
refinery closures in the U.S. Northeast threatened further price
hikes.
However, falling demand and rising production are behind the
rising exports, according to Wood Mackenzie.
Since its peak in 2005, U.S. demand for refined oil products
has fallen by 1.9 million bpd and last year's consumption was
150,000 bpd lower than in 2010, according to Wood Mackenzie.
Meanwhile, refinery utilization in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf
Coast regions has jumped in the last three years thanks to
larger supplies of cheap crude from the nation's prolific shale
prospects.
"We've got U.S. refiners running hard and demand not
changing much. So the extra supply is going to be exported,"
said Alan Gelder, head of oil research at the consultancy.
In addition, about 1.3 million bpd of refining capacity in
Europe is under risk of permanent closure, opening up
opportunities for U.S. refiners to supply Europe with more
distillates. Utilization of existing European refineries will
further be tempered because of higher operational costs related
to the European Union's Emissions Trading Scheme.
New markets are on the horizon as well. Gelder says export
to Sub-Saharan Africa will likely increase in the coming years.
"At the moment you've got West Africa supplied by
India-they're putting it on large ships and sending it off to
West African Coasts. That could be done by refiners in the
United States," he said.
Wood Mackenzie's projections assume high oil prices in the
world market, continued growth in U.S. shale output and
refiners' unimpeded access to neighboring markets.
But competition from Latin American export refiners will
narrow U.S. firms' advantage by 2015, according to Gelder
This is especially so if Petrobras' Premia I and II export
refineries, currently under development in Brazil, come online
as planned in three years.
"They'll be targeting the Atlantic basin so there will be
competition with the Gulf Coast (refiners)," Gelder said.
U.S. refiners will need to build terminals, secure market
access through long- term supply agreements with importing
countries, and rent or build tanks to hold on to their markets,
he added.
