* Soy sales aided by biggest China purchases since June
* Corn, wheat sales below trade forecasts
Aug 16 U.S. soybean export sales jumped to a
six-week high last week, topping trade expectations on the
heaviest purchases of the oilseed by China since June,
government data on Thursday showed.
Export sales of corn and wheat fell short of analyst
forecasts as demand for both grains was muted by high U.S.
prices and cheaper grain available from rival exporters.
Net soybean export sales in the week ended Aug. 9 totaled
97,200 tonnes for shipment in the current marketing year which
concludes at the end of the month, and 924,600 tonnes for
2012/13 shipment, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
The combined-marketing-year sales were above analyst
forecasts for 750,000 to 950,000 tonnes.
China, the world's largest soybean importer, was the week's
top buyer with 121,100 tonnes in old-crop purchases and 585,000
tonnes of new-crop purchases.
Net corn export sales last week included 122,800 tonnes of
old-crop and 130,600 tonnes of new-crop sales, below the range
of trade forecasts for combined sales of 350,000 to 550,000
tonnes.
Net U.S. wheat export sales slipped to a three-week low of
396,800 tonnes, below trade expectations for 450,000 to 550,000
tonnes.
LINKS:
* USDA export sales data
* U.S. corn weekly export sales
* U.S. soybean weekly export sales
* U.S. wheat weekly export sales
* U.S. weekly export sales