WASHINGTON, April 4 The United States has
extradited a former executive of an Italian marine hose
manufacturer to face price-fixing charges in what the Justice
Department said was its first extradition on antitrust charges.
Romano Pisciotti, a former executive with Italy's Parker ITR
SRL, was extradited from Germany and arrived in Miami on
Thursday to face a single count of rigging bids and allocating
market share in the marine hose industry, the department said.
Marine hose is used to move oil between storage facilities
and tankers.
If convicted, Pisciotti could face 10 years in prison and a
$1 million fine, the department said.
Five companies - Parker ITR, Bridgestone Corp,
Trelleborg, Dunlop Marine and Oil Ltd, and Manuli
Rubber Industries, SpA, a Florida subsidiary of Manuli SpA -
have pleaded guilty to price-fixing in the marine hose industry,
the department said. Nine people also have pleaded guilty in the
conspiracy.
