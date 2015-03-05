March 5 New Jersey officials said on Thursday that ExxonMobil had agreed to pay $225 million to the state to settle a long-standing lawsuit over environmental damage from its refinery operations and service stations through the state.

The state would not receive money from the deal until fiscal year 2016 at the earliest, and the accord must be approved by the judge overseeing the 2004 lawsuit after a public comment period, according to a statement from officials. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)