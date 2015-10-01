(Adds details about the estimated spill, size of pipeline)
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. pipeline safety
office has fined Exxon Mobil Corp $2.63 million for
spilling crude oil in an Arkansas residential area in 2013, the
regulator said on Thursday.
The Illinois-to-Texas, 20 inch (51 cm), Pegasus pipeline
spilled about 3,190 barrels of oil in a neighborhood near the
town of Mayflower. Regulators initially estimated the spill was
about 5,000 barrels.
The case will be closed when the civil penalty is paid and
terms of a compliance order are completed, the Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Administration told Exxon in a letter
sent on Thursday and published on the regulator's website.
ExxonMobil said in a statement it has received the letter
and is evaluating its options.
