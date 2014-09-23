YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, Russia, Sept 23 Russia's
Rosneft and U.S. ExxonMobil are continuing to
drill in the Kara Sea and plan to stop work by Oct. 10, Russian
Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov said on Tuesday.
"They are drilling and will be drilling until Oct. 10. They
did have to stop on Sept. 26 but they extended," he told
reporters on the Pacific island of Sakhalin where he was
attending an energy conference.
Exxon said on Friday that the U.S. Treasury Department had
given it a short extension to wind down a rig at the well,
beyond the 14 days outlined in the sanctions targeting Western
cooperation in Russia's oil sector over Moscow's role in the
Ukraine crisis.
