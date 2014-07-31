WASHINGTON, July 31 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration said on Thursday it is proposing a $428,000 civil
penalty against Air Methods Corp of Englewood,
Colorado, for operating two helicopters that were not in
compliance with federal aviation regulations.
The FAA said it alleges Air Methods, which provides
emergency air ambulance services, failed to perform inspections
of their Night Vision Imaging System Compatible Lighting
Filtration installations.
FAA said Air Methods has 30 days from the receipt of an
enforcement letter to respond to the agency.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Jim Loney)