UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON Feb 3 Republican leaders of a U.S. House of Representatives transportation panel introduced a measure on Wednesday that would privatize the national air traffic control system, placing it under a private nonprofit group run by a range of stakeholders including airlines. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.