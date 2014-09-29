WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The U.S. aviation safety
agency's top official said he has asked for a review of all U.S.
air traffic control contingency plans and a review of security
policies, following a fire on Friday that crippled air travel
over much of the Midwestern U.S.
Speaking at an industry conference, Federal Aviation
Administration Administrator Michael Huerta said the agency
won't hesitate to make changes in security policies if needed.
The outage Friday affected more than 3,000 flights. It was
caused by a contract employee who allegedly started a fire at a
control facility near Chicago and suffered self-inflicted
wounds. Huerta said 20 of 29 pieces of equipment were damaged
and installation of new equipment began Sunday night, being
carried out largely by contractor Harris Corp.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott)