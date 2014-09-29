* Huerta sets 30-day review of contingency plans, security
policies
* Commits to 2020 deadline to equip planes for NextGen
capability
(Adds FAA update on restored Chicago-area service, tightening
of security)
By Alwyn Scott
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The U.S. aviation safety
agency's top official said on Monday he ordered a review of all
U.S. air traffic control contingency plans and security policies
following a fire on Friday that crippled air travel over much of
the U.S. Midwest.
Speaking at an industry conference, Federal Aviation
Administration Administrator Michael Huerta said the agency will
not hesitate to make changes in security policies if needed.
The outage affected more than 3,000 flights. It was caused
by a contract employee who allegedly started a fire at a control
facility near Chicago and suffered self-inflicted wounds.
Huerta, in his first public comments since the incident,
said 20 of 29 pieces of communications equipment were damaged by
the fire. Installation of new equipment began Sunday night,
carried out largely by contractor Harris Corp.
Huerta said the FAA has tightened security at certain
facilities and added guards at the Chicago center. The agency is
undertaking a 30-day review of contingency plans at air traffic
control facilities and a review of security procedures, he said.
"It's very, very important that we do a thorough review of
the security protocols for the access to all of our facilities
and make sure that we have the best processes in place," Huerta
said at a conference organized by the Air Traffic Control
Association.
Speaking more broadly about an ongoing overhaul of the air
traffic control system, known as NextGen, Huerta said the FAA
was committed to meeting a 2020 deadline for air carriers to
equip jetliners with the capability to work with the new system.
"We will try to identify what the issues are, or what the
barriers are, so that the carriers can equip by the deadline
that we worked with industry to establish, a deadline that is
rapidly approaching, January 2020," Huerta said.
"That date is not going to change," he added. "NextGen is on
track. And we will keep it on track, but to do so, we've got to
meet that equipage mandate."
NextGen will use global satellite navigation and other
changes to fit more aircraft into the airspace and improve the
efficiency of air travel.
Cancellations and delays continued on Monday at Chicago
airports, with 300 canceled flights at O'Hare International
Airport, according to Chicago's Department of Aviation.
About 2,100 flights were canceled on Friday
after the fire, and about 1,100 on Saturday.
By late Monday, the agency had restored about 83 percent of
normal flight traffic at O'Hare and about 94 percent at Midway
International Airport, Teri Bristol, chief operating officer of
the FAA's Air Traffic Organization, said at the conference.
The FAA expects to have the communication system fully
restored by October 13.
"If we can do it earlier, we'll do it earlier," Bristol
said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; additional reporting by Mary
Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Dan
Grebler)