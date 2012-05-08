* U.S. Counsel: FAA delays answering employee whistleblower
alerts
* Air traffic controllers found sleeping, texting, reading
* FAA has "extraordinarily high" rate of whistleblower
reports
By Lily Kuo
WASHINGTON, May 8 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) has not responded quickly or fully enough
to internal whistleblowers' charges of safety violations, an
investigative government agency said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC), which reviews
whistleblower claims made by federal employees, outlined seven
instances where the FAA took as long as two years to respond to
concerns brought by aviation employees.
The claims include allegations that air traffic controllers
slept while on duty, allowed departing and incoming flights to
come perilously close to one another and used dangerously
imprecise language when directing aircraft, resulting in a
near-crash, among other troubling practices.
There have been complaints going back to at least 2005 where
the FAA has taken an extraordinarily long time to respond or had
never really fully responded, Special Counsel Carolyn Lerner
said at a news conference.
"These disclosures paint a picture of an agency with
insufficient responsiveness given its critical public safety
mission," Lerner said in a letter to President Barack Obama.
"Although the United States' aviation system is the safest
in the world, the public properly expects zero tolerance for
unnecessary risks."
The FAA experienced a number of embarassing safety incidents
last year. Hank Krakowski, the FAA official overseeing
day-to-day U.S. air traffic operations, resigned last April
after a series of disclosures of air controllers sleeping on the
job.
Lerner noted that the FAA has one of the highest rates of
whistleblower filings per employee of any executive branch
agency. Since 2007, 178 had been filed, 87 of which related to
aviation safety, the OSC said.
The OSC urged that the FAA adopt stronger oversight of air
safety.
The FAA is part of the Department of Transportation, which
said it has been working on the whistleblower cases brought
forward by the OSC and would "take aggressive action where
necessary."
"(The Department) takes all whistleblower complaints
seriously ... We are confident that America's flying public is
safe," it said in a statement.
Cases brought to light by FAA whistleblowers included air
traffic controllers in New York found sleeping in control rooms,
playing video games and being careless when communicating with
pilots. In response, the FAA replaced the management team and
disciplined three out of five managers.
Another complaint alleged that hundreds of emergency medical
service helicopters in Renton, Washington, have been incorrectly
retrofitted for night vision goggles, posing a possbile threat
to pilots' ability to read instruments.
(Reporting By Lily Kuo; editing by Christopher Wilson)