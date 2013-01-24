Jan 24 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his
wife, Priscilla, will host a fundraiser for New Jersey
Republican Governor Chris Christie at their California home on
Feb. 13, the social networking site said on Thursday.
Zuckerberg and Christie, a potential presidential contender
in 2016, have teamed up before, when the tech guru donated $100
million to the struggling public schools in Newark, New Jersey,
in 2010.
"Mark and Priscilla ... admire his leadership on education
reform and other issues and look forward to continuing their
important work together on behalf of Newark's school children,"
Facebook said in a statement.
The blunt-spoken Christie is seeking re-election in November
to a second term as governor. He took office in 2010.
Right now, he doesn't seem to need much help as his approval
rating skyrocketed after Superstorm Sandy hit the state last
October. A Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday
found that three-quarters of New Jersey voters approved of
Christie's performance and nearly seven in 10 say he deserves to
be re-elected.
New Jersey Democrats also have not rallied behind a single
challenger. State Senate President Stephen Sweeney has said he
is considering running, but the poll found that Christie would
easily defeat Sweeney.
Christie would also trounce Barbara Buono - who has said she
will run against the governor - and possible challenger Richard
Codey, the poll found. Both are Democratic state senators.