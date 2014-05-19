WASHINGTON May 19 When Americans voted to renew
President Barack Obama's lease on the White House in November
2012, more than 9 million citizens took to Facebook to
click the "I'm a Voter" button, showing their online friends
that they had cast a ballot.
The social media site plans to offer versions of the feature
around the world for a slate of national elections this year,
the company said on Monday.
The feature was available for voters in India as the world's
largest democracy chose a new prime minister, Narendra Modi, in
voting over recent weeks. Over 4 million Indian voters used the
"I'm a Voter" button during the country's parliamentary
elections, Facebook said.
For Facebook, this is another effort to integrate its
services into the everyday life of people around the globe as it
seeks to increase its number of users, particularly in emerging
markets.
The button will appear for voters in next week's European
Parliament and Colombian elections, and for citizens in South
Korea, Indonesia, Sweden, Scotland, New Zealand, and Brazil
later this year. It will also appear again for Americans, during
November's midterm congressional elections.
By clicking the button, users broadcast their status as a
voter to their network of friends, but do not reveal how their
vote was cast.
Previewing the feature's worldwide roll-out, Facebook said
it estimates nearly 400 million people will see the message in
their news feeds this year - more than one third of its roughly
1.1 billion active users.
A 2012 study in scientific journal Nature found that in the
United States' 2010 midterm elections, 340,000 additional
citizens voted after seeing that their friends had clicked the
button to indicate they had cast a ballot.
That election heralded the rise of the conservative Tea
Party movement for smaller government, as Republicans swept into
office and claimed the U.S. House of Representatives from
Democrats.
"There is a real social multiplier effect," said Andy Stone,
a spokesman in Facebook's Washington office. "When people see on
Facebook that their friends have voted, they themselves are
motivated to vote."
