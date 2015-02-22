Feb 22 Union members ratified an agreement on
Sunday that ends a four-month-long strike by some 1,800 workers
at FairPoint Communications, a major land-line
telecommunications provider in northern New England, union
officials announced.
Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical
Workers and Communications Workers of America (CWA) in Maine,
New Hampshire and Vermont went on strike Oct. 17 when
negotiations broke off. FairPoint used replacement workers in
their absence.
Union and FairPoint negotiators reached a tentative
agreement on Feb. 19, followed by three days of union member
voting that ended on Sunday. The union did not disclose vote
totals.
The agreement calls for a union-administered health
insurance plan with improved benefits at a lower cost, union
local representatives said in a statement on Sunday. FairPoint
agreed to abolish a two-tier wage structure and to protect jobs
from outsourcing, they said.
"This agreement is a win for our members and for future
FairPoint employees," Don Trementozzi, president of CWA Local
1400, said in the unions'statement. "We went on strike last
October because we are committed to keeping good, middle-class
jobs in New England."
A FairPoint spokesman did not immediately return a call for
comment but on Feb. 19 the company said the pact would give
employees among the best wages and benefits in New England while
enhancing the company's competitive position in the marketplace.
(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Ediiting by Tom
Brown)