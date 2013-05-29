NEW YORK May 29 Fund manager Bruce Berkowitz's
Fairholme Capital Management is making a big bet on Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac preferred shares, CNBC reported on Wednesday.
The cable business network said the mutual fund firm has
taken a roughly $500 million stake in the preferred shares of
the mortgage firms that have been operated by the federal
government in a conservatorship since September 2008.
Berkowitz, who was named Morningstar's domestic-stock fund
manager of the decade in 2010 and is best known for betting on
financial stocks, was not immediately available for comment on
the report.
Fairholme is the latest among several investment firms and
hedge funds that have been accumulating either the common or
preferred stock of Fannie and Freddie in the hopes those
securities will rise in value in a government restructuring of
the mortgage firms.
Much of the buying by money managers is based on speculation
since federal officials have not said what a final restructuring
might look like. Talks about restructuring are preliminary, and
have been more about phasing out the firms, which would
ultimately wipe out the value of those securities.
For now any dividends paid on the preferred stock go to the
U.S. Treasury. In the midst of the financial crisis, the two
firms received $187 billion in federal support.
Until Wednesday's roughly 30 percent pullback in the common
shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, shares
of the companies had risen for seven straight days. Investors
have also sought several issues of their junior preferred shares
in the past few weeks, including two series sold in December
2007.
Fannie Mae preferred Series S shares traded
actively in the past few weeks, rising from a 2012 low of 46
cents on August 17 to $6.65 on Wednesday. Freddie Mac's
preferred series Z shares have risen from a 2012 low
of 42 cents on August 17 to $6.70 on Wednesday.