WASHINGTON Aug 19 Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac are possibly masking billions of dollars
in losses because of the level of delinquent home loans they
carry, a federal watchdog said on Monday, adding that the
companies should immediately be required to recognize the costs
of some bad mortgages.
In 2012, the Federal Housing Finance Agency began work on
accounting changes to require the two housing finance firms to
set aside loan loss reserves for mortgages delinquent at least
180 days. The new standard is set to go into effect in 2015.
In its report released on Monday, the FHFA's inspector
general called the timeline for implementation "inordinately
long."
The change in the accounting treatment of these delinquent
loans potentially could require Fannie and Freddie, which have
rebounded to enormous profitability in the past two years as the
housing market recovered, to "charge off billions of additional
dollars related to loans," the report stated.
The FHFA, which regulates Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, said
in a letter to the FHFA inspector general the two companies are
on track to implement the new standards, and expects the
companies to start reporting those estimates in their public
financial statements. The letter also said the FHFA views the
potential losses "to be reasonable."
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were seized by the U.S.
government in September 2008 as rising mortgage losses
threatened them with insolvency. The mortgage companies have
cost taxpayers almost $188 billion to stay afloat.
The majority of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's losses are a
result of guaranteeing mortgages that defaulted during the
housing crisis. The companies have reduced their funds reserved
to cover potential losses on bad loans due to the strengthening
housing sector and higher home prices.
The FHFA said the new accounting methods involve "changes in
a significant policy" that required a lengthy implementation
period. The regulator consulted with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
and has allowed the mortgage companies until Jan. 1, 2015, to
make all of the adjustments, which will be rolled out in stages.
The inspector general's report, dated Aug. 2, called on the
FHFA to require the firms to implement the changes at a faster
pace and expressed concern that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were
not recognizing the potential losses in their public financial
statements.
Fannie Mae on Aug. 8 reported a $10.1 billion profit for the
second quarter and said it would send a $10.2 billion payment to
the U.S. Treasury for its federal aid. It was the sixth straight
profitable period for the company and compares with a $5.1
billion profit for the year-earlier quarter.
For the second quarter, Freddie Mac posted its second
largest ever quarterly profit, reporting net income of $5
billion, and said it would make a $4.4 billion dividend payment
as part of the reimbursement for its rescue aid.
Work on the accounting changes began in April 2012. At that
time, Fannie and Freddie were asked by the FHFA to provide an
initial implementation plan and to take a closer look at new
asset classifications, according to the FHFA's letter.
Fannie and Freddie submitted the implementation plans by
October 2012, the letter stated. During that time, FHFA did its
own analysis on Fannie and Freddie's 180-day delinquent loans'
performance and found the "financial impact to be reasonable."
Both companies have noted the upcoming accounting changes in
public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
although they have not yet estimated the size of possible
losses.
"The guidance FHFA has issued would change our methodology
for charging off loans, but would not materially change our
results," said Andrew Wilson, a spokesman for Fannie Mae.
Freddie Mac is "making technological enhancements this
year," to implement the plan the company sent its regulator,
said Brad German, a spokesman for the company.