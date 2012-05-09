* Fannie Mae posts Q1 profit of $2.7 billion
* Profit due to fewer delinquencies
* Escapes need for taxpayer aid this quarter
(Recasts, adds background)
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, May 9 Fannie Mae, the
largest backer of loans in the U.S. housing market, posted a
profit on We dnesday and said it would not need more taxpayer aid
for the first time since the height of the financial crisis in
late 2008, when it was rescued by the government.
In a new sign that the U.S. housing market is on the mend,
the mortgage giant posted a first-quarter profit of $2.7
billion. That was its best performance since being pushed to the
verge of collapse by the U.S. housing crash and the surge in bad
debts on its books.
Fannie Mae said it paid the Treasury $2.8 billion in
dividends to the government, which owns nearly 80 percent of the
firm.
The company has drawn a total of $117.1 billion in federal
aid, fueling criticism from Republicans who want to end the
taxpayer bailout and scale back the government's footprint in
the mortgage market. So far, Fannie Mae has paid back $22.6
billion in the form of dividend payments to the Treasury.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have extended their dominance of
the housing finance system since the financial crisis hit and
prompted private banks and other firms to rein in their mortgage
lending.
The two government-run companies, felled by poor
underwriting of sub-prime loans, now support about 60 percent of
all new U.S. home loans and have been propped up by about $151
billion in taxpayer funds.
Fannie Mae's recent profit compared with a net loss of $6.5
billion in the first quarter of 2011.
The improvement was due primarily to lower credit-related
expenses as home prices stabilized in some pockets of the
country, and there was a decrease in losses on sales of
foreclosed properties held by the firm.
Susan McFarland, executive vice president and chief
financial officer, told Reuters the first-quarter results
indicated the company has the ability to return some of the
taxpayer dollars it received.
"It's great to have a quarter like this one that begins to
show the value of our new book of business and shows the earning
potential that we have to pay the taxpayer back," she said in an
interview.
But McFarland cautioned that Fannie Mae might not be out of
the woods yet, as the economy remains soft and Fannie Mae has to
remain "very attentive to what is going on" as it will affect
credit-related expenses.
Fannie Mae's serious delinquency rate -- single-family home
loans at least three months past due or near foreclosure -- was
3.67 percent in the first quarter, down from 5.47 percent a year
earlier, and has dropped every quarter over the last two years.
As a result, loan-loss provisions fell to $2 billion in the
first quarter from $5.5 billion in the fourth quarter and $10.55
billion in the 2011 first quarter.
The White House, some Federal Reserve policymakers and many
Democrats are pressing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to do more to
prop up the still-weak housing market, including the possibility
of writing down principal owed by struggling homeowners. The
companies' regulator has resisted, arguing it would cost the
companies, and hence U.S. taxpayers, more money.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac do not directly lend to consumers
but buy and insure mortgages from banks to help lenders make
more loans.
Last week, Freddie Mac posted a profit of $577 million for
the first quarter and drew an additional $19 million in taxpayer
aid. The profit failed to make up for a dividend payment to the
government for its controlling stake in the company.
Fannie Mae's credit loss reserves to cover future losses
fell to $74.6 billion as of March 31 from a peak of $76.9
billion at Dec. 31. A majority of the company's losses are still
due to risky loans purchased during the housing boom between
2005 and 2007.
There are signs that U.S. home prices have touched bottom
after losing about a third of their value from their peak in
2006.
The S&P/Case Shiller index of single-family home prices in
February rose 0.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis
compared with January, the first such increase in 10 months, and
the smallest year-on-year fall since February 2011. The National
Association of Realtors said on W edn esday that home prices
increased in more than half of U.S. metropolitan areas during
the first quarter of the year.