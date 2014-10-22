NEW YORK Oct 22 A federal judge has dismissed a
lawsuit brought by Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Coakley
that accused mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
of violating a state law meant to prevent financially troubled
residents of the state from losing their homes.
Filed in June, the lawsuit said Fannie and Freddie blocked a
state program that let Massachusetts nonprofit groups buy
foreclosed homes and resell them to the original homeowners.
The lawsuit said Fannie and Freddie stopped such buybacks on
homes that the two groups either owned or guaranteed, citing
policies that prohibit them from selling a home when the
original borrower has the first right to buy it.
Coakley's lawsuit also named as a defendant the Federal
Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), the conservator for Fannie and
Freddie. The agency directed the two government-controlled
companies to enforce the home-sale restrictions.
In an order on Tuesday dismissing the suit, U.S. District
Judge Richard Stearns said the 2008 U.S. Housing and Economic
Recovery Act, passed to address the housing crisis, curbs
courts' power to "second-guess" the FHFA's business judgment.
The act expressly prohibits courts from taking any action to
restrain the functions of the FHFA as conservator, Stearns said.
Fannie Mae spokeswoman Callie Dosberg declined comment. A
spokeman for Freddie Mac did not immediately respond to requests
for comment. An FHFA spokesman declined comment.
In a press release announcing the lawsuit, Coakley said
Fannie and Freddie had been "roadblocks to progress" in
addressing the foreclosure crisis.
Coakley, a Democrat, is in a close race with Republican
businessman Charlie Baker for Massachusetts governor. Brad
Puffer, a spokesman for Coakley, said she is considering all
options, including appeal.
"We brought this case to protect Massachusetts homeowners
facing foreclosure, help stabilize communities, and to give all
families the protection provided by state law, even if they
happen to have a loan held by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac," he
said in a statement.
The lawsuit accused Fannie and Freddie of violating a state
foreclosure law proposed by Coakley and approved in 2012 that
prohibits creditors from blocking home sales to nonprofits
solely because the property would be resold to the former
homeowner.
Originally filed in Suffolk Superior Court, the lawsuit was
removed to U.S. District Court in Massachusetts in July.
The case is Commonwealth of Massachusetts v Federal Housing
Finance Agency et al, U.S. District Court, District of
Massachusetts, No 14-12878
(Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and David
Gregorio)