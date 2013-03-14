Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
WASHINGTON, March 14 Mortgage giant Fannie Mae on Thursday said it expects to miss a March 18 regulatory deadline for filing its fourth-quarter financial results.
The government-controlled firm notified the Securities and Exchange Commission that it would not file the earnings report on time, and said it still expects to post "significant net income for the three months and the year ended December 31," in the filing.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.