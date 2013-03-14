WASHINGTON, March 14 Mortgage giant Fannie Mae
on Thursday said it expects to miss a March 18
regulatory deadline for filing its fourth-quarter financial
results.
The government-controlled firm notified the Securities and
Exchange Commission that it would not file the earnings report
on time, and said it still expects to post "significant net
income for the three months and the year ended December 31."
The company and its smaller rival, Freddie Mac,
provide financing for about two-thirds of all new U.S. home
loans, and have soaked up $131 billion in taxpayer aid since
being seized by the government at the height of the financial
crisis in 2008.
Fannie Mae said it needs more time to analyze its deferred
tax assets, which are unused credits and deductions that can be
used to cover future tax bills, in the SEC filing it submitted
on Thursday.
Those deferred tax assets may have a "material impact" on
the company's 2012 financial statements and result "in a
significant dividend payment" to the Treasury Department, the
filing stated.
The company has already requested $116.1 billion in aid and
paid $28.6 billion in the form of dividends to Treasury.
Last month, Freddie Mac posted a $11.0 billion profit for
2012, the first annual increase in its net income since 2006.
Freddie said it had net income of $4.5 billion in the quarter
that ended Dec. 31, 2012, after taking into account a $5.8
billion payment it will make to Treasury in return for taxpayer
support.
Under an agreement with the Treasury Department, the
companies had been required to pay a 10 percent dividend to the
government for the taxpayer aid they received. At times, this
led them to draw aid just to make the payments.
New terms that took effect this year mandate payments only
when they are profitable, but they are now required to turn over
their earnings.