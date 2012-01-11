* No timeframe provided for when Fannie Mae will choose new
CEO
* Became CEO in 2009 after U.S. seized Fannie Mae, Freddie
Mac
(Adds analyst comment, background)
By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Jan 10 Fannie Mae
Chief Executive Michael Williams said on Tuesday he was stepping
down from the government-controlled mortgage firm, which is at
the center of a fight over how to reduce foreclosures.
He will depart after a successor is appointed to lead the
country's largest provider of U.S. residential mortgage funding,
the company said in a statement.
With Williams' announced departure, the government now
needs to find leaders for both of the two largest U.S. housing
finance companies. Freddie Mac CEO Charles Haldeman
announced plans to step down in October.
Williams began working at the Fannie Mae in 1991. He was
appointed chief executive in 2009 after Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac were seized by the government at the height of the financial
crisis as mortgage losses mounted.
The two companies have soaked up about $169 billion in
taxpayer support since being placed in conservatorship.
"I decided the time is right to turn over the reins to a new
leader," Williams said in the statement.
To provide funds for housing, the two congressionally
chartered companies buy mortgages from lenders and repackage
them as securities for investors, which they then guarantee.
They were huge players in the mortgage market even
before the housing bubble burst. As private mortgage
financing evaporated, their footprint grew even
larger.
Along with the Federal Housing Administration, they now
provide the funds for about 90 percent of all new U.S.
mortgages.
Even so, the Federal Reserve last week recommended expanding
their role to help combat foreclosures and revive the
downtrodden housing market. William Dudley, the influential
president of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, argued that loan
principal reductions should be considered.
Two Republican senators on Tuesday criticized
the central bank for overreaching with its
proposals . The regulator for Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac has only allowed the Obama administration to
use the firms for targeted foreclosure prevention programs.
"I am surprised that Williams hung out as long as he
did," said Anthony Sanders, a professor of real-estate finance
at George Mason University. "It is a stressful job to explain to
Congress and taxpayers how all that money was lost," he
said.
The Obama administration, and Democratic and Republican
lawmakers all agree that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac eventually
should be shuttered to reduce the government's role in
the mortgage market.
However, they disagree over how quickly to unwind the
money-losing firms and what role the government should play in
the future.
Williams and Haldeman came under intense pressure from
Congress to rein in compensation at the firms after it was
disclosed last fall that they paid out $12.79 million in
bonuses for 10 executives.
Both argued the hefty pay packages were needed because
the uncertain future of their firms was
making it difficult to attract and retain staff.
Williams, who worked his way up the ranks from the head of
the company's eCommerce division to chief operating officer and
eventually CEO, helped reform Fannie Mae's control standards
after an accounting and financial restatement scandal.
The company did not provide details on when Williams'
successor would be named.
(Reporting By Rachelle Younglai, additional reporting By
Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Kenneth Barry)