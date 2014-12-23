CHICAGO Dec 23 U.S. farmland rents for 2015 are
on track to be down 5 to 10 percent from the top fees of a year
ago due to lower grain prices, but landowners remain stubborn
about deeper cuts and some are adding clauses to boost revenue
if grain prices bounce back.
More than half the 230 million acres of corn, soybean and
wheat land in the United States are rented. Rents, the biggest
cost in growing crops, doubled during the farm boom of the past
six years.
"Most of the bankers I've talked to indicate the market is
more flat than what we thought. We are still seeing 5-10 percent
down from the extreme tops in the really strong markets where
cash rents had been above $400 an acre," said Jim Farrell, chief
executive of Farmers National in Omaha, Nebraska, the largest
U.S. farm management company.
Farrell, who expects most 2015 leases to be signed by
year-end, said there has been less deterioration in fringes of
the Corn Belt where rents are lower than in Iowa and Illinois.
"It's been holding fairly steady in response in part to the
increase in grain prices that happened since the end of
September."
Corn prices fell to a five-year low of $3.18-1/4 a
bushel in October on abundant harvests. Prices are up $1 since
then. Soybeans and wheat, which follow corn in acreage numbers,
saw similar bounces.
Paul Taylor, Illinois Corn Growers Association director,
said he has been able to cut his rents slightly but if a farmer
was paying close to the average rate, the rent will change
little.
Rent reductions remain subject to local relationships
between farmers and landowners, and to farmer competition for
land.
"Some land owners just don't want to" cut rents. Their logic
is, 'Hey, you don't want to do it I've got five other guys who
will pay what I'm asking," Taylor said.
Landowners must guess on any boost to farmer incomes due
next October when farmers receive 2014 crop payments tied to the
new federal farm bill.
But volatile grain prices have prompted landowners to get
creative, with many adding "variable" clauses to 2015 leases. If
prices bounce back, they will share the good fortune.
"Well over 50 percent of our cash rent leases for next year
will have a variable rate component. It will be based on price
or yield or combination of both," Farrell said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)