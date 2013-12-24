CHICAGO Dec 24 Rents on prime U.S. crop land
are expected to stay high in 2014 despite a sharp drop in grain
prices, raising financial pressure on farmers who rent most of
their land and risk big losses in the coming year, analysts and
bankers say.
More than half the 250 million acres (101 million hectares)
of corn, soybean and wheat land in the United States, the
world's biggest grain exporter, are rented. Negotiations on 2014
farm land leases are going on in the Corn Belt and Great Plains,
with farmers, absentee owners and their farm managers, and farm
lenders all penciling out projected grain growing profits and
losses.
"With the recent drop in crop prices and the stickiness of
land rents not falling as quickly as crop prices, many farmers
are feeling the squeeze once again between revenue, costs and
rent," said Kent Olson, an economist at the University of
Minnesota.
That is a marked difference from five years of record or
near-record farm income driven by record demand for biofuels and
exports, capped with record grain prices in 2012 during the
worst U.S. drought in 50 years. Now things have changed. The
record large U.S. harvest in 2013 bins has dropped grain prices
30 percent in six months.
Bottom-line estimates for growing corn in 2013 in northern
Illinois, for instance, now project a loss of $81 an acre
compared to net gains of $188 an acre in 2012 and $251 in 2011,
according to farm economist Gary Schnitkey of the University of
Illinois.
For 2014, projections based on current costs and prices
pencil out to a loss of $53 an acre for corn, he says. The
outlook is similar in Iowa and Minnesota, which with Illinois
produce more than a third of all U.S. corn and soybeans.
The problem for renters, though, is two-fold. Lease rates
almost always lag drops in grain prices as landowners see what
the market will bear. And farmers usually chase land prices for
fear of losing the acreage in future to some other neighbor who
will risk and pay more.
"We've negotiated about 75 percent of our leases and we have
not seen cash rents change from last year. In some isolated
cases, they are going up," Jim Farrell, head of Farmers
National, the largest U.S. farm manager with 1.2 million acres
under contract, told Reuters.
Farrell, who has negotiated farm rents for decades, said:
"The level of tension with landowners is perhaps a bit higher.
But cash rents are kind of sticky. They don't move down as
rapidly as farmers would like and they certainly didn't move up
as rapidly as landowners would like."
Economist Schnitkey agreed that landowners have the upper
hand. They often charged lower rents in recent years before
catching up with record high grain prices. So they are in no
mood to lower rents. Tenants, on the other hand, fear the loss
of acreage even at currently projected negative returns.
"A crop farmer can't make money if he doesn't farm land,"
Schnitkey said. "Actually, they are a pretty optimistic about
their chances. They have money and they are in a pretty good
financial situation. Over the past 10 years, if you bid too high
a cash rent, higher prices have bailed you out. So it's worked
out in the past," he said. "Now, it may not work out."
THE BIG SQUEEZE
"Iowa remains the bellwether farm state with more land under
cultivation than any other state," said Michael Duffy, an Iowa
State University economist and author of the state's annual farm
land survey, a benchmark for bankers and farm economists.
Average cash rents in Iowa and Illinois run about $260 an
acre to $300 an acre, but there are some who have paid $500 an
acre to $700 an acre in recent years to ensure a big land base
and grain market supplies.
"For some people it is going to be very serious," Duffy said
of the high rents, "but I don't think it's going to be the
majority."
Most Iowa farmers have strong balance sheets, paid off their
debt after years of record income, and many own a large
percentage of the ground they farm. In Iowa, three-quarters of
farmland is now held without any debt, Duffy said.
"Those farms with all cash rent farmland will have much
higher cash outflows than farms with owned land," Schnitkey
said. "The 90 percent figure is a benchmark for those who will
face difficulties."
Why do farmers agree to rents that project a net loss?
Kevin Dhuyvetter, a farm manager at Kansas State University,
said that the nature of farmers - a hopeful and optimistic breed
- often means their desire to keep a hold on acreage and gain
production out-weighs caution.
"Farmers probably have to lose money one or two years in a
row before rents back off," Dhuyvetter told Reuters. "I think
the horror stories more likely will be coming out of the Corn
Belt because that's where we heard of the astronomically high
rents."
1 acre = .405 hectares
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)