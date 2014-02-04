Feb 4 DuPont Pioneer, the agricultural seed unit
of DuPont, said Tuesday that it signed a deal with
DTN/The Progressive Farmer to provide weather and market
information to farmers, along with new grain trading
capabilities, all accessed through mobile devices.
"Our customers are running small businesses. Production in
the field is really important as well as the business side. So
this is just another step to being able to address key needs,"
said DuPont Pioneer Director of Services Joe Foresman.
Foresman said financial terms of the deal are not being
released. Branding, packaging and pricing decisions for the
offerings are still being determined, he said.
DuPont Pioneer customers will have access to an exclusive
network of weather stations, including those positioned on
growers' farms, for real-time local information, as well as
environmental conditions in other regions and forecast data,
said Foresman.
DuPont and DTN also will combine technologies from both
companies to offer farmers electronic grain trading
capabilities, officials with both companies said.
The announcement comes three months after DuPont inked a
deal with farm machinery company Deere & Co that provides
farmers a wireless transfer system for their data.
DuPont is racing rival Monsanto Co. to capture
market share in the burgeoning "precision agriculture" arena,
turning farm-related data into new profit streams by
incorporating analytics on an array of data points, including
soil types, fungicide application timing, weather patterns and
pest management.
Monsanto on Nov. 1 completed its nearly $1 billion
acquisition of The Climate Corp, a weather data and modeling
technology company. That followed Monsanto's purchase in 2012 of
Precision Planting Inc.
DuPont and Monsanto officials both say the future of farming
and increased food production will be closely tied to
sophisticated analyses of data to inform farmers on what types
of seed work best in certain fields; where in a field they might
want to plant more seed, or less; where they might have better
moisture; more need for chemical treatments; and what type of
weather events they might expect.
DuPont Pioneer "mapped" about 20 million acres from 2012 to
2013, filling a database that can churn out "yield maps" for
customers and provide about 1.5 million acres of variable
seeding prescriptions, officials said.
Omaha, Nebraska-based DTN provides real-time weather,
agricultural and commodity market information for subscribers
that include farmers and commodities and futures traders. DTN is
owned by the French multinational energy company Schneider
Electric SA.