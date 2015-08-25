CHICAGO Aug 25 U.S. farm incomes will drop by
more than half from their peak two years ago, according to U.S.
Department of Agriculture estimates issued on Tuesday that
signal deeper pain for sellers of agricultural equipment and
land.
The USDA projected farm incomes this year will drop 36
percent from 2014 to $58.3 billion due to declining crop and
livestock prices. The forecast is down 20 percent from the
USDA's February estimate of $73.6 billion.
If realized, the decline would bring farm incomes to their
lowest level since 2002 when adjusted for inflation, according
to the USDA. Income will be down about 53 percent from a record
high of $123.7 billion in 2013, when crop supplies were tighter.
"The data confirms the deteriorating fundamentals in the
farm economy," JP Morgan analyst Ann Duignan said in a note.
Corn futures have lost about 30 percent on the Chicago
Board of Trade over the past two years following bumper
harvests, while soybean futures are down about 37 percent.
Deere & Co, the largest maker of farm equipment, last
week reported that third-quarter profit tumbled 40 percent on
weak demand for agricultural equipment and gave a bleaker
forecast for fourth-quarter sales.
