CHICAGO, March 31 Farmland prices in Iowa, the
top U.S. corn and soybean state, are down by an average 7.6
percent over the past six months and 11 percent from a year ago,
pressured by lower grain prices and firmer interest rates,
according to a survey released Tuesday.
The report by the Iowa Realtors Land Institute said that the
nine Iowa crop-reporting districts all showed a decrease in
value, ranging from 4.6 percent in the southwest to 11 percent
in the northeast, since September 2014.
Farm economists, farmers, bankers and the Federal Reserve
keep a close eye on Iowa, a bellwether for the U.S. farm
economy.
The twice-yearly survey, carried out in March and September,
said factors contributing to current farmland values include
lower commodity prices and a limited amount of land on the
market, as well as lack of stable alternative investments and
increasing interest rates.
Highest prices for top-quality crop land averaged $11,619 an
acre in the northwestern district of Iowa, down from $12,385 six
months earlier. Lowest prices for high quality grain acreage
were in the south central district at $7,775, down from $8,267.
Highest pasture prices were in the southwest district at $3,400,
up from $3,394. Pasture land prices ticked higher in all but two
districts, buoyed by livestock farm demand.
U.S. farmland values have set records in recent years
following the strength in grain prices amid short supplies and
the booming demand for biofuels and food exports.
Economists and bankers have been expecting land prices to
hold at current levels or soften some but not burst a farmland
bubble similar to what happened in the 1980s, when
over-leveraged farmers lost their land. Crop farmers are in a
much healthier cash and debt position now than they were 30
years ago.
The Iowa realtors farmland survey has been conducted since
1978 and is compiled with information from farm real estate
brokers, lenders and others with knowledge of land prices.
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Ted Botha)