UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Aug 14 Farmland prices in the U.S. Corn Belt rose during the second quarter of 2014, bouncing back from a dip in the first quarter, despite outlooks for lower grain profits as crop prices fall, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said on Thursday.
Agricultural land values increased 2 percent in the April-June period from the previous three months and were up 3 percent from year-ago levels, the Chicago Fed said in its quarterly survey of 230 farm bankers in the region.
"Farmland values were partly buoyed by a spring rally in corn and soybean prices, which occurred before these crop prices started falling again in May," the bank said. (Reporting by Christine Stebbins in Chicago; editing by Matthew Lewis)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts