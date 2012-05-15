* Robust U.S. farm income drives demand for crop land
* A third of bankers surveyed see land values to keep rising
(Adds details)
CHICAGO May 15 Surging farmland prices in the
U.S. Plains states jumped even higher in the first quarter as
strong farm income fueled demand for farmland, the Federal
Reserve Bank of Kansas City said on Tuesday.
The value of nonirrigated crop land jumped 25 percent and
irrigated farm prices jumped more than 30 percent from the first
quarter of 2011. For irrigated farmland, it was the biggest
year-to-year percentage increase in the 30-year history of the
survey. Ranchland values also surged 16 percent, with high feed
costs boosting the demand for pasture.
"District farmland value gains accelerated in the first
quarter even as record-high farmland values enticed more
landowners to sell," the Fed said in its survey of 235 bankers
in the district. "For the first time since the survey began in
the late 1970s, the annual value of District cropland rose more
than 20 percent for two consecutive years."
The Fed also said credit conditions for farmers and
agricultural banks continued to sparkle. Cash flows allowed
grain farmers to retire debt even as capital spending on
equipment and buildings expanded. Farm asset values rose and
loan demand shrank again as many farmers paid bills with cash.
Farmland values are closely watched by economists at the
Federal Reserve and by commercial bankers as a barometer of U.S.
banking assets and as a benchmark for agricultural balance
sheets. Farmland is a basic collateral for farm loans.
Some bankers have worried about the possibility of a
farmland bubble like the one seen in the 1980s, when
over-extended farmers lost their land as interest rates jumped.
The debt posture of many farmers is far different now than it
was in the 1980s, however. Net farm assets in the United States
are expected to rise to more than $2.2 trillion in 2012,
according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Fed's 10th district stretches across the big wheat,
cattle and corn states of Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and
Oklahoma, along with Wyoming and parts of New Mexico and
Missouri. This region has benefited from growing ethanol
production needed for regional and Western oil refineries, which
has powered corn prices to record highs in recent years.
The big corn state of Nebraska saw the biggest jump in land
prices -- 38.6 percent for nonirrigated farms and 41.4 percent
for irrigated land.
"Timely rains and a mild winter bolstered winter wheat crop
conditions, brightening farm income prospects in Oklahoma and
Kansas," the report said. "Strong export demand and low cow
inventories underpinned a first-quarter rise in cattle prices,
but profit margins varied with production costs."
A third of the bankers surveyed projected farmland values
would keep rising in the next few months.
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Alden Bentley and
David Gregorio)