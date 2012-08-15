UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* Nebraska farmland values up more than 25 pct year over year
* Kansas farmland values up more than 23 pct from year ago
* Rise in farmland values slowed to less than 3 pct in 2nd qtr
* Farmers expected to increase borrowings in 3rd qtr
Aug 15 Crop-withering drought is eating into U.S. farm income, slowing the rise in farmland values and raising the likelihood farmers will be borrowing more money in the third quarter, according to a Federal Reserve Bank report issued Wednesday.
Farmland values across an area of the U.S. Plains which includes Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and parts of Missouri rose less than 3 percent during the second quarter, roughly half the rate of growth at the beginning of the year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City report. (Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources