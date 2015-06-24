LOS ANGELES, June 24 Universal Studios Hollywood
opens a new ride dedicated to the hit "Fast & Furious" franchise
on Wednesday, offering fans the chance to get behind the wheel
to experience their own street car races at the theme park.
Using special effects and 3D-HD imagery on what it calls
"the world's most expansive 360 degree screens", Universal
Studios said its new "Fast & Furious - Supercharged" ride throws
fans into a high speed car chase exceeding 120 miles per hour.
Featuring original cast members of the popular franchise, it
has been dubbed the finale to the theme park's behind-the-scenes
Studio Tour.
"Fast & Furious" actors Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez,
Tyrese Gibson and Jason Statham attended the red carpet premiere
on Tuesday night, which saw a car crash through a billboard to
mark the opening.
"When you put people in a theatre or (they watch) a blue ray
DVD, they are watching in the comfort of their home," Gibson
said. "But to physically be inside a tram car and experience
your favourite franchise as a theme park ride, it definitely
raises the bar."
