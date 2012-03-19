LOS ANGELES, March 19 Hamburger chain Wendy's Co
knocked Burger King Corp from its spot as the
second-largest U.S. hamburger chain in 2011, but sales of both
companies continued to lag McDonald's Corp, the
country's No. 1 restaurant chain.
The combined revenues of Wendy's and Burger King came to
just under $5 billion last year, when total revenue at
McDonald's rose 12 percent to $27 billon, according to earnings
statements from the companies.
McDonald's menu appeals to a wider range of customers, and
it has used its financial heft to buy ingredients like ground
beef at lower prices than many of its rivals.
Subway remained the second-largest restaurant chain in the
United States last year, according to a report by consulting
firm Technomic.
Starbucks Corp came in at No. 3, followed by
Wendy's and Burger King, according to Technomic.
Technomic found that overall sales for the top 500 U.S.
restaurant chains grew 3.4 percent to an estimated $242 billion
in 2011. That compared with an 1.8 percent rise posted in 2010.
Five Guys Burgers and Fries was the fastest-growing U.S.
chain with sales over $200 million, followed by burrito chain
Chipotle Mexican Grill and Jimmy John's Gourmet
Sandwiches, Technomic said.
(Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)