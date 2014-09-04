(Updates arrests, adds congresswoman arrested in Milwaukee
area)
By Barbara Goldberg and Lisa Baertlein
NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 U.S. fast-food
workers staged protests in some 150 cities on Thursday in a
fight for higher pay, and organizers said more than 450 were
arrested from Manhattan's Times Square to Los Angeles.
About 400 protesters clogged Times Square during morning rush
hour in the latest of ongoing actions aimed at raising their
wage to $15 an hour.
They hoisted placards reading "Stick together for $15 and
union rights," and some held a sit-in at a McDonald's
restaurant, prompting 19 arrests for disorderly conduct.
Sit-ins also were held in other cities, and organizers said
465 arrests were made among protesters from Chicago, Detroit,
Little Rock, Arkansas, Kansas City, Houston and Nashville.
In Los Angeles, protesters confronted managers inside two
McDonald's restaurants. And near Milwaukee, U.S. Representative
Gwen Moore was among 27 people arrested.
McDonald's worker Latoya Walker, who lives in a homeless
shelter in Queens and makes $8 per hour, joined Thursday's march
for her five young children.
"With $15, I'd be able to save up enough to rent a home for
my kids," Walker said.
Protest organizers said Thursday's actions were the biggest
to date, targeting chains including McDonald's, Burger
King, Wendy's and KFC.
In Kansas City, protester Dana Wittman, 38, said the $9 an
hour she makes at Pizza Hut is not enough for her family. "I
have to choose between paying my rent and putting food on the
table," she said.
The recurring union-backed actions, which started in New
York City, have steadily gathered steam since late 2012. They
have helped spur a national debate about the federal minimum
wage, which has been $7.25 since 2009, despite efforts by
Democrats in Congress to raise it ahead of November's mid-term
congressional elections.
Protesters, many of whom are adults working 40 hours or more
a week, say they cannot survive on such pay. Experts say about
$11 an hour is the poverty threshold for a family of four.
U.S. fast-food restaurants this year are expected to make
profits of $7.2 billion on revenue of $198.9 billion, according
to research firm IBISWorld. Most of their U.S. restaurants are
owned by franchisees, who set their own wages and say that
raising the hourly wage will hurt their businesses.
Workers claimed a victory in July when the general counsel
of the National Labor Relations Board said McDonald's, not just
its franchisees, can be liable for alleged labor law violations.
But experts say it could take months, if not years, to resolve
the cases.
A McDonald's spokeswoman said the world's biggest fast-food
chain supports paying wages that are competitive in local
markets and reflect a worker's skill and experience.
The drive is being led by the Service Employees
International Union, which has 2 million members. The
International Franchise Association said unions want "a shortcut
to refill their steadily dwindling membership ranks and
coffers."
(Additional reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City, Laila
Kearney in New York, Elizabeth Daley in; Pittsburgh, Brendan
O'Brien in Milwaukee, Keith Coffman in Denver, Dan Kelly in
Philadelphia; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)