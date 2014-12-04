Dec 4 Workers in the fast-food, home care and
airline industries are staging protests and strikes throughout
the United States on Thursday to advocate for a $15 minimum wage
and other labor rights.
The protests are under a banner organization called "Fight
for 15" and organizers say they expect Thursday's actions will
represent the most expansive to date, increasing to a planned
160 cities from 150 in a similar nationwide protest in early
September.
There is also a greater diversity of labor groups
participating. Workers are expected to stage strikes and
walkouts at both fast-food restaurants like McDonald's,
Burger King and Wendy's, and major airports like
John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.
The union-backed actions are part of an ongoing push since
2012 for an increase in the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to
$15 per hour.
Advocates of higher hourly pay say that because wages have
not increased since 2009, full-time workers are being kept below
the poverty threshold for a family of four. Opponents say the
protests are tainted because they involved major labor
organizations.
Fast-food chains say their locations are largely owned by
independent operators who are solely responsible for pay rates
of employees.
The protests will include airport workers such as baggage
handlers, skycaps, wheelchair attendants and aircraft cleaners
protesting in nine cities, as well as home care workers who are
expected to protest in about 20 cities, organizers said.
The protests will include several new cities, including
Jackson, Mississippi; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New
York, organizers said.
(Reporting by Mark Guarino in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr)