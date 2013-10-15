(Changes "Medicare" to "Medicaid" in 3rd paragraph)
By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
NEW YORK Oct 15 More than half of low-wage
workers employed by the largest U.S. fast-food restaurants earn
so little that they must rely on public assistance to get by,
according to a study released on Tuesday.
This ends up costing U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars a
year, the study said.
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau and public benefit programs
show 52 percent of fast-food cooks, cashiers and other
"front-line" staff had relied on at least one form of public
assistance, such as Medicaid, food stamps and the Earned Income
Tax Credit program, between 2007 and 2011, researchers at the
University of California-Berkeley and the University of Illinois
said.
In a concurrent report, the pro-labor National Employment
Law Project found that the 10 largest fast-food companies in the
United States cost taxpayers more than $3.8 billion each year in
public assistance because the workers do not make enough to pay
for basic necessities themselves.
"It doesn't matter whether you work or shop at McDonald's or
not, the low-wage business model is expensive for everybody,"
said NELP policy analyst Jack Temple, who worked on the report.
"Companies ... are basically pushing off part of their costs on
the taxpayers."
The studies follow large nationwide demonstrations in
August, when fast-food workers went on strike and protested
outside McDonald's, Burger King and other
restaurants in 60 U.S. cities, demanding a "living wage" of $15
per hour.
The U.S. fast-food industry generates sales of $200 billion
a year. The companies have long said that mostly young people do
the entry-level work of flipping burgers or making milkshakes
and that these positions are stepping stones to higher-paying
jobs. However, the NELP found that the median age of a fast-food
worker was 28, Temple said.
McDonald's Corp and Burger King Worldwide Inc did not
respond to requests for comment. Wendy's Co declined to
comment, and Yum Brands Inc did not immediately provide
a comment.
The Employment Policies Institute, which has opposed calls
for higher fast-food wages in the past, said in a statement that
the reports "ignore economic evidence that dramatic wage hikes
would make fast food workers worse off" when employers "replace
employees with less-costly automated alternatives."
LOW-WAGE RUT
U.C. Berkeley labor economist Sylvia Alegretto, who worked
on the report from her school and the University of Illinois,
said the economic recovery did not make life much easier for
these workers, who are stuck in a low-wage rut.
"They took it on the chin when the economy was bad, and now
that it's better, wages aren't going up," Alegretto said. "In
fact, they're making less than their counterparts were 50 years
ago."
Alegretto said her team was "very conservative" in
estimating the number of low-wage workers, counting only those
who worked more than 10 hours a week for at least 27 weeks a
year.
The median wage for front-line fast-food workers is $8.94
per hour, according to the NELP's analysis of government data.
Many of these jobs are not full-time.
Twice as many fast-food workers enroll in public aid
programs than the overall workforce because of the low wages,
limited work hours, and skimpy benefits their jobs afford them,
according to the Berkeley study.
But even those who work full-time are struggling. More than
half of these families are enrolled in public assistance
programs, the researchers said. This costs taxpayers nearly $7
billion per year, more than half of which is in health insurance
costs.
Overall, families with a working member account for 73
percent of all enrollments, amounting to two-thirds of all
public benefits spending, the study said.
In other types of service work, such as maintenance, laundry
and personal services, the researchers found that one-third of
employees are enrolled in public assistance programs, as were
about 30 percent of workers in the retail and hospitality
sectors.
The time frame of the Berkeley study includes the 2007-2009
recession and the subsequent years of slow economic growth.
During that time, the number of workers eligible for public
assistance increased in some states.
(Reporting by Atossa Araxia Abrahamian; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Bob Burgdorfer)