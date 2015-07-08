(Adds details from afternoon hearing, legislative context)
By Lindsay Dunsmuir
WASHINGTON, July 8 Barring law enforcement
authorities' access to encrypted communications would make it
easier for Islamic State sympathizers to attack the United
States, FBI Chief James Comey told Senate lawmakers on
Wednesday.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is pushing technology
companies to let law enforcement authorities have access to
encrypted communications to investigate illegal activities.
Those companies have resisted, arguing that such access would
weaken systems against criminals and computer hackers.
Comey has previously criticized Apple Inc and
Google Inc for ramping up encryption.
Comey told a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that
Islamic State, also known by the acronym ISIL, is imploring
supporters through Twitter to carry out attacks. Related
conversations often take place via end-to-end encryption mobile
communications that are unreadable to anyone other than those
sending or receiving the messages.
"The tools we are asked to use are increasingly
ineffective," Comey said. "ISIL says go kill, go kill...we are
stopping these things so far...but it is incredibly difficult. I
cannot see me stopping these indefinitely."
Comey later told the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence
that the FBI now estimated more than 200 Americans have traveled
or attempted to travel to Syria to fight for Islamic militants.
Comey, citing a lack of reliable data, acknowledged to
lawmakers that he did not know how often the FBI cannot access
encrypted communications.
Earlier, Comey and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates
rejected the notion that the government is seeking backdoor
access to encrypted communications.
"We are not seeking a front door, back door, or any kind of
door...but we are seeking to work with the industry," Yates
said. She urged Congress to work with Silicon Valley and said
they were looking to tailor solutions to individual companies.
Yates said that some technology companies already access
users' encrypted information to sell advertisements. She did not
rule out introducing legislation on the issue if an agreement
with technology companies cannot be reached.
An industry association which represents major software and
hardware companies reiterated its stance against government
access.
"Weak encryption is essentially no encryption, leaving all
consumers vulnerable to breaches of privacy and cybercrime," the
group said in a statement.
On Tuesday, a prominent group of computer scientists
released a report rebutting U.S. and British government
proposals for exceptional access, citing the potential for
hacking and abuse.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Grant McCool)