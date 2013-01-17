* Mueller meets Libyan prime minister, other officials
* US investigators still seeking leads in Benghazi attack
* Republican criticizes 'lack of results'
WASHINGTON/TRIPOLI, Jan 17 FBI Director Robert
Mueller visited Libya on Thursday, an FBI official said, as U.S.
investigators continued their inquiry into the September attack
in Benghazi in which U.S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher
Stevens and three other Americans were killed.
"The director's visit was an opportunity to discuss ongoing
cooperation on a number of issues," said the FBI official, who
spoke on condition of anonymity.
Mueller met with several senior Libyan officials, including
Prime Minister Ali Zeidan, the justice minister and the
intelligence chief, a Libyan government source said, adding that
the meetings were secret.
FBI agents went to Benghazi in October to analyze the crime
scene but have since remained in Tripoli because of security
concerns. In an effort to generate leads, the FBI has put out a
poster asking for information.
U.S. officials have not announced the capture of any
suspects in the attack, although President Barack Obama said in
December that investigators have some "very good leads."
Obama, in a speech the day after the attack, said he would
"work with the Libyan government to bring to justice the killers
who attacked our people."
The security of the U.S. diplomatic sites in Benghazi has
become a political flashpoint for the Obama administration. A
Senate report in December said the State Department did not
focus tightly enough on Libyan extremists or react quickly
enough to threat assessments in the weeks before the attack.
The pace of the investigation has become yet another source
of criticism.
"The way it's been handled and the lack of results have only
served to embolden our enemies as demonstrated by the events in
Algeria this week. They have not seen a consequence for their
actions," said Republican Representative Michael McCaul in a
statement. McCaul is chairman of the U.S. House Homeland
Security Committee.
Islamist militants in Algeria stormed a natural gas facility
on Wednesday and said they were holding 41 foreigners in
response to a French military operation in neighboring Mali.
A U.S. Justice Department spokesman declined to comment on
Thursday on the pace of the Benghazi investigation.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is scheduled to discuss
the attack with two congressional committees on Jan. 23.