By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, June 25 The Federal Communications
Commission is considering capping bidding discounts that small
businesses can receive in U.S. auctions of airwaves, after Dish
Network Corp partners sought $3 billion in discounts
under current rules.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler proposed the agency's first such
cap on Thursday, and also dismissed T-Mobile US Inc's
request for new limits on how much spectrum dominant carriers
Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc can buy in
the next auction in 2016.
The proposal, to be voted on at the July 16 meeting, is part
of the FCC's preparation for next year's auction, expected to be
its largest and most complex. Telecom companies will get their
first chance since 2008 to buy low-frequency airwaves, highly
prized for their ability to carry heavy data over long distances
and through obstacles such as buildings.
The FCC is expected to decide in coming days whether Dish
abused the small-business discount program by investing in
companies with little or no revenue that can receive a 25
percent discount as so-called "designated entities."
These companies bid more than $13 billion in the so-called
AWS-3 auction that ended in January and sought more than $3
billion in discounts.
FCC senior officials on Thursday declined to comment on
their review of the Dish partners' bids. Dish declined to
comment.
Wheeler's proposal would cap the discount for small
businesses at $150 million and for rural service providers at
$10 million for the 2016 auction. It also would prohibit joint
bidding agreements that involve a shared bidding strategy and
multiple auction applications by parties with common controlling
interests, with certain exceptions.
"We will not allow small businesses to serve as a stalking
horse for another party," Wheeler said in a blog post.
The FCC has also been under pressure from T-Mobile to set
aside more airwaves for smaller carriers like itself in next
year's auction. The Department of Justice on Wednesday wrote to
the FCC to "give considerable weight" to concerns that biggest
wireless carriers may pay up extra to dominate the auction.
The agency voted last year to restrict the participation of
Verizon and AT&T in the 2016 spectrum sale by reserving a piece
of each market's airwaves for non-dominant carriers, including
T-Mobile and Sprint Corp as AT&T and Verizon already
control the vast majority of low-frequency airwaves.
T-Mobile had sought a bigger amount.
"Everyone with a wireless phone has a stake in the outcome
of this proceeding, and the FCC should heed the calls of DoJ,
many in Congress and a slew of consumer groups and move to
strengthen the reserve," Andy Levin, T-Mobile's senior vice
president for government affairs, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Bill Trott and Richard
Chang)