WASHINGTON Oct 16 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Friday released opening bid prices for its airwaves auction in a public notice and also set the dates for broadcasters to file applications for the auction.

Applications to participate in the reverse auction must be filed between Dec. 1 and Dec. 18, according to the notice, which said that late filings would not be accepted. Broadcasters must commit to a preferred initial bid option by March 29, as well.

A senior FCC official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said the whole process will likely close in the second or third quarter of 2016.

