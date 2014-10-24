WASHINGTON Oct 24 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission expects to begin the major auction of low-frequency airwaves in early 2016 instead of the previously planned mid-2015, an FCC official said in a Friday blog post.

Given the schedule of the ongoing court challenge from broadcasters, "the complexity of designing and implementing the auction, and the need for all auction participants to have certainty well in advance of the auction, we now anticipate accepting applications for the auction in the fall of 2015 and starting the auction in early 2016," wrote Gary Epstein, who chairs the FCC's Incentive Auction Task Force. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)